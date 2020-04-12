VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Lifted to “Buy” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VIVENDI SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded VIVENDI SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get VIVENDI SA/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIVHY opened at $23.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVENDI SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.