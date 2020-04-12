Viacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, OOOBTC and Coinroom. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $39,895.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00608995 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008204 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 321.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,166,286 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Coinroom, Binance, Upbit, OOOBTC, YoBit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

