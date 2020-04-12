VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VWDRY. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

