Vertcoin (VTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.49 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003233 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Bleutrade, CoinEgg and Bitsane. Vertcoin has a market cap of $12.49 million and $301,836.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,117.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.52 or 0.02311588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.62 or 0.03394932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00608186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00777783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00076100 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00024912 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00524947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 54,282,872 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, Bittylicious, Poloniex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, QBTC, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

