Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.02.

VET opened at C$6.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $770.59 million and a P/E ratio of 29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.21. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$36.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.41.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$390.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 44.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

