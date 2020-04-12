Velas (VLX) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last Week

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and $532,409.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001585 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,073,891,831 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

