Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 234,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 98,663 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,838 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.10. 2,213,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

