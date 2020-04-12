Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:VVV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.10. 2,213,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
