ValuEngine Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Hemisphere Media Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hemisphere Media Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.28 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the third quarter valued at $187,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

