ValuEngine Downgrades FGL (NYSE:FG) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FG. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating on shares of FGL in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of FGL from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FGL from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FGL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

FGL stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76. FGL has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.00 million. FGL had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FGL will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. FGL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in FGL by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,047,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FGL by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,085,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FGL in the fourth quarter valued at $21,768,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FGL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FGL by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 876,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

