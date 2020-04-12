ValuEngine Downgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Bank of New York Mellon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.43.

NYSE BK opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,774 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

