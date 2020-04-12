Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns, manages and improves shopping centers in and on the edge of urban communities. It operates within the United States. Urban Edge Properties is based in United States."

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.15.

UE stock opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,338,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,858 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,109,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 178,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,115,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 258,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

