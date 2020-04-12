United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of United Utilities Group (LON:UU) to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.73) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered United Utilities Group to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 920 ($12.10) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised United Utilities Group to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 1,025 ($13.48) to GBX 975 ($12.83) in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,020 ($13.42) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,001.90 ($13.18).

Shares of UU opened at GBX 873.60 ($11.49) on Thursday. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 743 ($9.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,104 ($14.52). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 909.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 908.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02.

In related news, insider Russ Houlden sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,002 ($13.18), for a total value of £180,360 ($237,253.35).

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

