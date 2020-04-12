Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $163.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.59.

UNP opened at $148.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average is $167.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,395,272,000 after purchasing an additional 444,180 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,218,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

