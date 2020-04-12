UGAS Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One UGAS token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.11 or 0.04680389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037033 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.