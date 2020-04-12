UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical and specialty chemical company that specializes in providing therapy for central nervous system disorders, including epilepsy, diabetic neuropathic pain, sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. It also provides therapy in the areas of oncology, immunology, inflammation, allergy and respiratory diseases. UCB delivers small and large molecule solutions to specialists for use in the treatment of severe diseases. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UCBJF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of UCB from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $80.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. UCB has a 1 year low of $67.39 and a 1 year high of $97.20.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

