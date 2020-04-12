UBS Group Trims Croda International (LON:CRDA) Target Price to GBX 4,300

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRDA. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,275 ($69.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.01) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Croda International to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,025 ($52.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Croda International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,685.71 ($61.64).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,412 ($58.04) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.48. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,425.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,805.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 50.50 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,484 ($58.98), for a total value of £68,470.68 ($90,069.30). Also, insider Steve Foots bought 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,306 ($56.64) per share, for a total transaction of £947.32 ($1,246.15). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 103 shares of company stock worth $428,956.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

