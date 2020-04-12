UBS Group Reiterates €85.00 Price Target for Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €118.00 ($137.21) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.61 ($114.66).

Shares of BEI opened at €91.40 ($106.28) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €94.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €102.59. Beiersdorf has a twelve month low of €77.62 ($90.26) and a twelve month high of €117.25 ($136.34).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

