UBS Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Grossbank UBS hat das Kursziel fur Lanxess von 56 auf 43 Euro gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf Neutral” belassen. Wegen erwarteter Belastungen durch die Corona-Krise habe er seine 2020er Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognosen (EPS) fur die europaischen Chemiekonzerne um durchschnittlich 10 beziehungsweise 27 Prozent reduziert, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Beim EPS liege er damit rund 14 Prozent unter den durchschnittlichen Analystenschatzungen. Mit einer Nachfrage-Normalisierung im Sektor rechnet er erst im vierten Quartal 2020./edh/bek

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 01:08 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” UBS Group’s analyst wrote.

Get Lanxess alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday, March 30th. Baader Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNXSF opened at $46.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86. Lanxess has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $71.08.

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.