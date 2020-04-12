UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Derwent London to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,275 ($56.24) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Derwent London to an add rating in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,850 ($50.64) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,839.63 ($50.51).

Shares of LON DLN opened at GBX 3,614 ($47.54) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 2,462 ($32.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,362 ($57.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,550.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,709.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a GBX 51.45 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver purchased 3,500 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,932 ($38.57) per share, with a total value of £102,620 ($134,990.79). Also, insider Damian Wisniewski sold 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,761 ($36.32), for a total transaction of £291,202.67 ($383,060.60).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

