UBS Group Lowers National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $10.00

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays raised National-Oilwell Varco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National-Oilwell Varco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,659,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,008. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.43. National-Oilwell Varco has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

