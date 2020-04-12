UBS Group Cuts Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 250

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYNT. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Synthomer has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.44 ($4.24).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 260.60 ($3.43) on Thursday. Synthomer has a 12-month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 397.29 ($5.23). The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 302.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.51%.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

