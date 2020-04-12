UBS Group Cuts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LEVI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,365. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 10,578 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $198,866.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sievewright Love sold 74,205 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,413,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,232.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,590 shares of company stock worth $11,654,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,190,658 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,833,000 after acquiring an additional 451,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,469,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,312 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after buying an additional 61,468 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.