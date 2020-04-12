UBS Group Cuts Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $16.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.35.

NYSE:BKR opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell acquired 3,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 66,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 15,368 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,368.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 34,622 shares of company stock worth $642,165. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $221,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $2,475,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $3,487,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $1,898,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

