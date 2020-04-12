UBS Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.84 ($92.84).

HEN3 opened at €78.02 ($90.72) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.31. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

