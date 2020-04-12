UBS Group Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,122.50 ($41.07).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 2,114 ($27.81) on Thursday. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,063.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,849.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ASOS (LON:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) by GBX 21.80 ($0.29). As a group, research analysts forecast that ASOS will post 8086.7333743 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton purchased 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

