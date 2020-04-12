UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UBSFY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens raised shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

UBSFY stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

