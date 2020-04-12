TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of TRKNY opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. TURK TELEKOMUNI/ADR has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Türk Telekomünikasyon A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed line and Mobile. It offers local, national, international, and mobile telecommunication services; Internet products and services; and call center and customer relationship management, and technology and information management services.

