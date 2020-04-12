Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Lowered to $37.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price cut by Janney Montgomery Scott from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.