Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 150 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tritax Big Box REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 144.67 ($1.90).

Shares of BBOX stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 119.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 139.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14).

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other Tritax Big Box REIT news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

