Trias Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (TRY)

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Trias has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,150,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

Buying and Selling Trias

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

