Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

NYSE TGS opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $706.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.28. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 88.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

