TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Scotiabank

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE TGL opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11. TransGlobe Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.46 and a 52-week high of C$2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.74 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransGlobe Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

