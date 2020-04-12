TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Shares of TRXC stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. TransEnterix has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million.

In related news, Director Andrea Biffi acquired 151,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $187,511.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransEnterix in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 456,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,739,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 116,308 shares during the last quarter.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransEnterix (TRXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.