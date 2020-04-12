TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.12. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
