TransAlta Renewables Inc (RNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE RNW opened at C$15.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.12. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$128.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNW. Raymond James raised TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.56.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

