TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
TPG Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 83.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $2.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.4%.
Shares of TSLX stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. TPG Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.51.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.
In other TPG Specialty Lending news, VP Steven Pluss acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $460,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Ross acquired 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.57 per share, for a total transaction of $56,283.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,126 shares of company stock valued at $338,176. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About TPG Specialty Lending
TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
