Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) PT Lowered to GBX 235 at Liberum Capital

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) had its price target reduced by Liberum Capital from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Thursday.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of LON:TOWN opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 171.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and a P/E ratio of -18.80. Town Centre Securities has a 12-month low of GBX 109 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.60%.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £18,600 ($24,467.25).

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.