Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TOWN opened at GBX 141 ($1.85) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 171.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. Town Centre Securities has a one year low of GBX 109 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 million and a P/E ratio of -18.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

In related news, insider Michael Ziff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.63), for a total value of £18,600 ($24,467.25).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

