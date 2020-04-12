TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Raised to C$1.50

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian cut their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.50 to C$1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$3.48.

TSE TOG opened at C$1.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.81 million and a PE ratio of -5.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TORC Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$5.46.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. TORC Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently -35.29%.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

