TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) is a company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic products for industrial uses. TEL is the largest manufacturer of IC and FPD production equipment in Japan and the third largest in the world. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for wafer processing, plasma etching equipment, thermal processing systems and others. The Flat-panel Display (FPD) Manufacturing Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of coaters and developers for FPD manufacturing, plasma etching/ashing apparatus and others. The Electronic Component and Information Communication Equipment segment provides semiconductor products such as integrated circuits (ICs), computer and network equipment and software. In addition, the Company is also involved in logistics, facility management and insurance businesses. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.81. TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $59.30.

TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TOKYO ELECTRON/ADR will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and electrochemical deposition systems and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

