THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKAMY. Barclays upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 16.65% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that THYSSENKRUPP AG/S will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About THYSSENKRUPP AG/S

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

