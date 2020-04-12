ThoreNext 1-Day Volume Reaches $9,411.00 (THX)

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can now be bought for $2.34 or 0.00033434 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. ThoreNext has a market cap of $50.71 million and approximately $9,411.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.02773664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ThoreNext Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

