ThoreCoin (THR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.76 Million

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $117.76 million and approximately $28,800.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,358.50 or 0.19393321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.02773664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.