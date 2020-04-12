Tharisa (LON:THS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

LON:THS opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 121.97 ($1.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.93. The company has a market cap of $127.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: PGM, Chrome, and Agency and Trading.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.