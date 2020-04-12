TenX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.15 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. TenX has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and $2.15 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z, Huobi and OKEx. During the last seven days, TenX has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014070 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.02809685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00207147 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00053191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00050269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TenX Token Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,634,765 tokens. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Huobi, BitBay, Kucoin, COSS, Coinrail, Liqui, Bithumb, Upbit, IDEX, BigONE, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, Neraex, Bittrex, Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, Kyber Network, HitBTC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

