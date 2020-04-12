TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

