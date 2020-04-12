Telefonica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TELDF. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Telefonica Deutschland from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

TELDF stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Telefonica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

