Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $385.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

In related news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,350 shares of company stock worth $456,492 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $325.56. 323,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,691. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.86. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $398.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

