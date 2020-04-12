TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $9.50 Price Target at UBS Group

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $30.00 to $9.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,689,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,859. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Olivier Piou purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $108,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,870.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,666,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.