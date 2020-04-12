TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TDK from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TTDKY stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. TDK has a twelve month low of $63.04 and a twelve month high of $117.45.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. TDK had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Equities research analysts predict that TDK will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

