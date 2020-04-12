Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$71.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tc Pipelines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.59.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.79.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.9900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.26%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

